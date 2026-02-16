Jagtial Congress rift ends after high command intervention

Hyderabad: The internal differences that had stirred Jagtial Congress politics over the past few days have finally been resolved. AICC Secretary Sachin Sawant stepped in, and his discussions with leaders of both factions proved successful. This seems to have brought the Jagtial episode to an end.

AICC Secretary Sawanth held talks with MLA Sanjay Kumar and former minister Jeevan Reddy separately and later together. He gently warned that bringing internal party matters to the streets would create confusion in the cadre.

Sawanth made it clear that discipline is important and that both the leaders should abide by the final decision taken by the party. He suggested that the leaders should show unity and work together for the upcoming elections and strengthening the party.

The most crucial decision taken at the meeting pertained to the allocation of posts. The Congress high command has decided to entrust key positions, such as Municipal Chairman, to dedicated party workers and senior leaders who have long served the party and upheld its flag. This decision is seen as a relief to the Jeevan Reddy faction.

As Jeevan Reddy had maintained from the outset, it is reported that the AICC has taken into consideration his suggestion to give priority to those who have remained loyal to the party. It is learnt that Sanjay Kumar has also agreed to make adjustments in the larger interests of the party.

With this meeting, the uncertainty that had gripped the Jagtial Congress has been cleared. Party workers are heaving a sigh of relief as both leaders have assured that they will work together. By deciding to prioritise loyalty in the allocation of posts, the Congress high command is seeking to infuse fresh enthusiasm into the party cadre.

Jeevan Reddy met the AICC secretary along with councillors from his faction at Hyderabad’s Praja Bhavan on Sunday morning. It is learnt that the Congress high command placed two proposals before the Jagtial leaders.

According to sources, one proposal suggested that the chairman’s post be allotted to Sanjay’s faction, while the vice-chairman’s post go to Jeevan’s camp. The second proposal reportedly suggested that both factions share the chairman’s post for two and a half years each.

On the occasion, Jeevan Reddy insisted that the chairman’s seat should be given only to those who have steadfastly carried the Congress flag. He requested that a final decision be taken after consulting members of his faction.