Don’t charge women for any fair; Bhatti tells Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Deputy CM and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka rejected RTC MD Sajjanar's proposal to collect tickets from women during the Medaram fair. Bhatti, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and top officials of RTC recently met regarding the state budget.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjanar proposed that the organisation's income would increase if tickets were collected from women in special buses plying during the upcoming Medaram fair.

In response, Bhatti made it clear that it is not correct and free travel for women should continue under any circumstances. He ordered not to collect tickets from women during any fair, not only Medaram. RTC has decided to run 6000 buses specially for Medaram fair to be held from 18th to 25th of February. 2 thousand buses are being run from Hyderabad alone.