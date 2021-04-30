Don't limit Covid tests, MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy urges KCR

Hyderabad: MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy urged the State government not to impose restriction on the number of Covid tests after visiting rural testing and vaccination centres.In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Thursday, he said that the MLC had personally visited a primary health centre at Abdullapurmet in Ranga Reddy district. "More than 100 people turned up for Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). But the PHC was supplied only 20 kits".

Also,the number of tests to be conducted at the centre has been reduced for the past four days.The MLC in his letter said that people are coming to the centre from morning 5 am to stand in queues at the centre.

But, many of them were leaving after waiting for some time as the tests are conducted only for 30 persons. Further, as the only room as the PHC was occupied by the staff taking tests the people were forced to stand under the scorching sun till 2 pm. He urged for providing tents to accommodate 200 at the testing and vaccination centres, the existing tents could not accommodate more than 50 persons.

Similarly, Narsireddy asked the chief minister to start two separate testing and vaccination centres at Peddamberpet and Injapur municipalities.The MLC said that the PHCs at Pochampalli and Bibinagar have been conducting only Rapid Antigen tests and people coming for vaccination were returning due to a shortage of vaccines.

Further, the PHC was asked to reduce the number of tests to 30 from Friday. He referred that the Director of Public Health has asked people not to come to get themselves tested unnecessarily.

"during the personal visit I have not come across who have come to get tested unnecessarily," he said. Besides, asking to conduct tests on everyone, Narsireddy asked CM KCR to ensure that people of 45 years and above have sufficient vaccines to meet the first and second doses.