Don't panic, just faight it out

Hyderabad: If you feel you havc some symptoms of Coronavirus, just be calm and ensure that your oxygen levels remain normal. Panic would result in the fall of oxygen levels and condition may aggravate. Be positive, be calm says Covid warrior Nithin Goud.

First and foremost thing is if you are cool and calm, you will reduce the necessity to get admitted in a hospital. This will help you in avoiding the problems which are being faced by the COVID affected patients. We are seeing how people are unable to find a bed and get Remdesvir injections which are being sold in black.

So as a Covid survivor, Nithin says, his advise to all is that don't take stress, be cool, eat balanced diet, take good rest, don't ignore taking medicines as directed by the doctor.

Sharing his covid journey, Nithin Goud, 31, said, On the second week of April, he was tested positive and immediately quarantined himself. After taking proper medications, he spent sleepless night for three to four days why he could not make out. Later CT scan revealed that his lungs got infected and doctor suggested him to get admitted in the hospital and that he would need plasma. He was admitted in Sunshine hospital, Gachibowli. He was given two units of plasma.

With the guidance of doctors, taking proper medication and the great service rendered by the nurses, he recovered within six days. "Nothing is permanent, let it be a disease or any other problem. Just fight it out, he added.