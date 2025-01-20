Double engine sarkar alone can deliver development to TG: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy has emphasised the need for a double-engine Sarkar in Telangana to achieve corruption-free governance.

Addressing after welcoming the newly joined leaders and activists from various parties in the Khairatabad constituency into the BJP, Kishan Reddy, who is also the State BJP chief, said that the BRS and Congress parties are the main culprits behind corruption, irregularities, and looting in the State. Kishan Reddy pointed out that during the ten years, the BJP has been in power at the national level, there have been no accusations of corruption against Central ministers.

Kishan Reddy criticised the continued rule of Congress in the State, explaining that it runs contrary to the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

He said that the BJP is now viewed as a viable alternative, recalling that the party secured eight parliamentary seats in the last elections.