Dr. Lion Kiron Hosted iftar Party at Radisson Blu Hotel, Banjarahills

Hyderabad: Celebrating the sacred month of Ramadan, Dr. Lion Kiron, CEO of Suchirindia, graciously hosted a splendid Iftar gathering at Radisson Blu Hotel.

This annual tradition brought together esteemed guests from various social and political circles, making it a memorable event for all attendees.

Lion Dr. Kiron gifted new clothes to muslim orphan children on this special occasion.




