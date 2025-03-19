Live
Dr. Lion Kiron Hosted iftar Party at Radisson Blu Hotel, Banjarahills
Hyderabad: Celebrating the sacred month of Ramadan, Dr. Lion Kiron, CEO of Suchirindia, graciously hosted a splendid Iftar gathering at Radisson Blu Hotel.
This annual tradition brought together esteemed guests from various social and political circles, making it a memorable event for all attendees.
Lion Dr. Kiron gifted new clothes to muslim orphan children on this special occasion.
