Dr Narendra Kumar appointed as DME

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday appointed a regular Director of Medical Education (DME) and Dr Narendra Kumar will be the first DME of Telangana. He is the principal of Osmania Medical College.

There was no permanent DME for the last ten years thanks to indecisiveness of the previous government. The post had gone to Andhra Pradesh and since the bifurcation; there were in-charge DMEs in Telangana as the government did not create the post. As per orders issued by the government on Friday, Jagtial Medical College principal Dr Shivaram Prasad is appointed as Academic Director of Medical Education.