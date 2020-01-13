Dropout rate rise amongst Muslims linked to poverty

Nampally: The increase in dropout rate among the Muslim community by the time they reach their graduation is directly linked to poverty, felt experts at an annual meeting of National United Charitable Trust organised at Nizam Club on Saturday night.

They felt that about 70 per cent of the students drop out by the time they reach their graduation. "In poor families, particularly with a large number of dependents, there is usually only one bread earner with many dependents. To cope up with the expenses, youngsters drop out and resort to petty jobs to take responsibility of their families," they felt.

There was also inadequate awareness amongst public about the progress of government schemes, experts opined. This has pushed towards poor inclination of education, which was the reason for backwardness. These are also the reasons to attribute to those suffering with poor health.

Addressing the gathering, Minority Affairs Advisor to Government of Telangana A K Khan briefed about the various health, educational and financial assistance schemes made available by the Telangana government and asked the poor families to avail them.

Consul General of Turkey Dr Adnan Altinors, offered to assist in improving the healthcare standards of these people. Chairman of the Trust Masood Ahmed Fareed Khan - founder and managing trustee briefed about the welfare activities undertaken by the trust.

Lamenting about the increase in dropout rate among the Muslim community, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Urdu daily Siasat, compared the education system of the present times to that of 1947. He said that in 1947 there were 1,200 government schools, but now there are only 300, which he felt was 'cause of concern'." More than that, people must be made aware of the government schemes for health, employment and education, which remained missing," he added. He said that TMREIS has contributed to an increase in educational awareness among Muslims. However, the number of Muslim students taking admission in these schools have fallen by 20 per cent, which is a cause of serious concern, especially in the current times when matters like NRC, NPR and CAA were increasingly becoming important for Indian citizens.