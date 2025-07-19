Drug bust in IT corridor: EAGLE nabs 14 more, dismantles network

Hyderabad: In a continuation of a decoy operation initiated on 12 July, Cyberabad’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) arrested 14 more individuals on Friday. The agency has now apprehended a total of 28 persons in the decoy operation near HDFC Bank, Gachibowli, effectively dismantling a larger drug supply network involving over 100 individuals. These latest arrests occurred as the accused arrived to purchase ganja from a person from Maharashtra.

Those arrested on Friday include Praneeth (Private Event Manager), Akshith (Marketing and Sales Executive), Sandeep (SAP Developer), Sravan (IC Consultancy), Khushter (Software), Umamaheswar (Business), Kireeti (Receptionist), Sathwik (IT Software), Manish (Senior Analyst), Sunil (HR Manager), Aditya (Business), Yashaswi (Duty Medical Officer), Kirit (Business), and Karthik (Job Trails).

EAGLE, acting on intelligence, identified a repeat offender involved in the illegal sale and distribution of ganja in Gachibowli. This individual, a resident of Maharashtra, has been regularly frequenting the vicinity of HDFC Bank, Cyberabad Branch, Gachibowli, to conduct illicit drug sales, primarily targeting IT employees and private sector workers.

According to EAGLE, the suspect transports 5 kilograms of ganja in 100 packets, each weighing 50 grams, selling each packet for Rs 3,000. He reportedly uses WhatsApp to communicate with clients, sending coded messages indicating his arrival and the availability of the substance.

CH Roopesh, SP EAGLE, stated that on 12 July, EAGLE formed multiple surveillance and decoy teams comprising plainclothes officers. These teams were strategically positioned around the HDFC Bank, Gachibowli area, to apprehend narcotics consumers.