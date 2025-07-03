Drug peddler arrested, ganja worth Rs 1.86 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Zone, in conjunction with Kanchanbagh police, have apprehended Mohd Amer (27), a cab driver residing in Errakunta, seizing 7.5 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.86 lakh from his possession in Kanchanbagh on Tuesday. According to police, Amer engaged in selling ganja to customers, procuring it from the Mangalhat area from unknown persons, and also from Mohd Ismail Shabba of Hafeez Baba Nagar, whom he paid Rs 2,000 per 100 gram to sell at higher rates of Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000, as stated by Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force.

Amer was arrested while returning to his residence after procuring the 7.5 kg of ganja from Ismail near the latter’s home in Hafeez Baba Nagar, Hyderabad. A case has since been registered against him under Section 8(c) read with Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act. The Hyderabad City Police have urged youth and students not to fall prey to drugs, requesting parents to keep a watchful eye on their children’s activities, and appealing to the public to freely approach police or provide information to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for a drug-free city.