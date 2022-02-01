Drug peddling racket busted in Hyderabad, 4 held
Four persons were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Tuesday for peddling drugs
Four persons were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Tuesday for peddling drugs. Around 38 grams of cocaine, Rs 22,000 cash, three bikes, four mobile phones and a digital weighing machine were seized.
According to the police, the arrested persons were identified as Mark Owolabi (41) of Banjara Hills and a native of Nigeria, Thoda Harshavardhan (21), a degree final year student, Duddu Pavan Kumar (21) and G Swami Prasad (23), all residents of Neredmet.
Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, said that the kingpin of the racket Mark came to India in 2012 on a business visa and began exporting fabrics to his country. However, he was found selling cocaine to people for a price of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for a gram. The commissioner that Mark was sourcing the cocaine through a contact in New Delhi regularly.
Earlier, Mark was arrested by the Cyberabad Police and the Prohibition and Excise department sleuths in drug trafficking-related cases. However, he continued to committing the crimes even after coming out of jail.
Efforts are underway to nab the accused who are absconding, the police said.