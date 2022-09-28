  • Menu
Drunk BTech creates Hungama in Rangareddy

Police took a few men and women who created nuisance in an inebriated state at a private villa at midnight.

Rangareddy: Police took a few men and women who created nuisance in an inebriated state at a private villa at midnight. The incident took place in Arutla village in Rangareddy. According to the sources, a few men and women identified as B tech final-year students booked a villa to celebrate the liquor party.

Later, under the influence of alcohol, they enjoyed swimming in the pool and shouted bigger which created a nuisance to the locals. Irked locals visited the villa and found the men and women swimming in the pool under the influence of alcohol. After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and took them into custody.

