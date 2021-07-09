Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud, Ministers hand over 410 2BHK houses to beneficiaries

Secunderabad: Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud, Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, on Thursday handed over 410 two-bedroom houses to beneficiaries built at a cost of Rs 35.15 crore in the Secunderabad and Musheerabad Assembly Constituencies.

At Sai Charan Colony 108 flats and Anjaiah Nagar 35 flats in Musheerabad were inaugurated by Srinivas Yadav along with Mahmood Ali. While at SC Bose Nagar 60 flats and 207 flats at Chilakalguda Dhobighat were inaugurated by Padma Rao and Mahmood Ali. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and DeputyMayor Srilatha and Greater Hyderabad Municipal

Corporation (GHMC) officials attended. The Ministers handed over documents and keys to the beneficiaries. Deputy Speaker Rao said the government built the houses in the Dhobighat area. "We are fortunate to allot 2 BHK units to the poor. "It is because of the commitment and determination of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," poor got the houses, he said. They said the government plans to give a total of2.2 lakh houses for the poor across the State andover one lakh in the city. They lauded the Chief Minister for spending a staggering Rs 45,000 crore for the welfare of people.

"The poor, SC, ST, BCs and Minorities are gettingwelfare schemes, pensions, ration cards, besides the Rythu Bandhu Bhima, vedikas", they said."Our government offers 24-hour power supply for farming activities. It is being followed by other States."

Ali and Goud said all the poor will get 2BHKhouses which are being completed in a phased manner.