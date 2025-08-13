EAGLE trains anti-drug volunteers to combat substance abuse

Hyderabad: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Telangana, convened a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme on drug abuse in youth, intervention strategies for prevention, awareness, and rehabilitation at the Telangana Integrated Command Control Centre (TGiCCC), Banjara Hills.

On Tuesday, a total of 400 participants attended, including representatives from the Impact Foundation, Lions Club, social media influencers, Government Polytechnic College lecturers, counsellors from the Hyderabad City Security Council, members from the All India Milli Council, and officials from the Telangana Academy for Skill & Knowledge (TASK).

The session, which ran from 10 am to 2 pm, was attended by Sandeep Shandilya (Retd.), Director, EAGLE, P. Seetharam, SP, EAGLE, P. Krishna Murthy, Addl. SP, EAGLE, Srikanth Sinha, TASK CEO, GampaNageshwar Rao, Impact Foundation Founder and Lions Club 320 H Governor, and other officers.

The Impact Foundation, which has been conducting soft skill training sessions for students and unemployed youth, has come forward to collaborate with EAGLE in the fight against drugs in Telangana. The first batch of ToT was conducted on March 21, 2025, for 240 members of the Impact Foundation, who were also distributed 600 anti-drug awareness jackets. Subsequently, they have conducted 436 awareness programmes across Telangana and motivated 40,000 students in educational institutions to become “Anti-Drug Soldiers”. At the session, cash rewards were awarded to individuals who have conducted more than five programmes.

Furthermore, TASK, which coordinates with 760 colleges across Telangana, has partnered with EAGLE to ensure the enrolment of Anti-Drug Soldiers in their institutions, with the goal of making all 760 campuses drug-free. On this occasion, the management of three colleges were felicitated for their students achieving over 75 per cent enrolment as Anti-Drug Soldiers: Mallareddy University (92 per cent), Sumathireddy Institute of Technology for Women (80 per cent), and Mallareddy Pharma College (78 per cent). All educational institutions are encouraged to enrol their students as Anti-Drug Soldiers and work towards making their campuses drug-free zones. EAGLE has requested that all school and college managements permit their trained Impact Foundation personnel to conduct awareness programmes in their institutions. The organisation appealed to all stakeholders across Telangana to join hands in making the state drug-free. If anyone has any information regarding drug activities, they are urged to contact the toll-free number 1908, with the assurance that their identity will be kept strictly confidential.