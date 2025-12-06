East Hyderabad gears up for Kamineni Half Marathon 2025

The LB Nagar Runners group is set to host the Kamineni East Hyderabad Half Mar-athon 2025 on 28th December, aiming to promote health and fitness across East Hyderabad. The group, founded in 2011 as a part of Hyderabad Runners, initially organised the Nagole Forest Run, which evolved into the LB Nagar Half Marathon in 2023 and finally became the East Hy-derabad Half Marathon from 2024.

This year, Kamineni Hospitals is the title sponsor, with additional sponsors providing support. The run will begin at Unicent School inside Vanasthali Hills, passing through Vanasthali Hills layout, Kuntloor Nursery junction, and Kuntloor village. Participants can choose from 5K, 10K, 16K, and 21K categories, with the event being untimed. Organisers expect over 2,000 runners this year.

Ahead of the marathon, a blood donation camp will be held on 7th December, along with CPR training sessions for volunteers, supported by Kamineni Hospitals. The event also features the Tree for Tee initiative, where 100 saplings will be planted at Mansoorabad-Peddacheruvu, dou-bling last year’s 50-tree effort. Runners can sponsor a sapling, which will be geo-tagged in their name.

Additionally, an old item collection point will help gather essentials to donate to the needy after the run. Participants will receive a bib, T-shirt, breakfast, finisher’s medal and a goodie bag.

Walkers, joggers, and runners from nearby colonies and across Hyderabad are encouraged to join. The organisers thanked Rachakonda police (Nagole station) for their continued support. Registrations are closing soon. Sign up now to be part of this fun, fitness, and community-driven event: https://www.ifinish.in/running/lbn2025