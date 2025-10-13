Eatala highlights cultural pride and political awareness at Alai Balai

Hyderabad: MalkajgiriMP Etala Rajender participated in the Alai Balai programme organised by the Mudiraj Welfare Association in Secunderabad on Sunday, celebrating Telangana’s rich cultural heritage and emphasising the importance of political consciousness among communities.

Addressing the gathering, Rajender highlighted the unique nature-centric traditions of Telangana, stating that festivals from Bathukamma to Dasara reflect deep reverence for nature.

There are no festivals in the world where nature is worshipped like in Telangana,” he said, citing rituals such as worshipping Gouramma, decorating Bathukamma with garika beads and Tangedu flowers, and organising Bonala Jatara from Lal Darwaza to Secunderabad Mahankali.”

He praised Telangana’s legacy of honouring women through festivals that celebrate Adi Shakti, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. “We measure the strength of Ammawaru, who lifted the bonam and triumphed over falsehood and injustice,” he said. Rajender also urged the community to stay politically aware and organised. Quoting Korivi Krishna Swamy, he said, “Understanding political developments is essential. Positions come only when you demand them with unity and strategy.”

He emphasised that leadership is to be earned through public trust, not inherited. “Intelligence and political knowledge are not anyone’s monopoly. Those who live among the people will be blessed by them,” he added.

Encouraging aspiring leaders, he said that roles such as Sarpanch, MPTC, MLA, or MP are attainable only through genuine public support. He expressed hope that the Mudiraj Welfare Association would continue to foster unity and cultural pride.

The event saw participation from Yadagiri, Sanjeev, Ganesh, Satish, Jagan Mohan Rao, Choppari Shankar, and OBC leaders Anand, Sarangapani, Srinivas, Latha, Harish, Ramesh, and Shankar, among others.