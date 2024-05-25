EC Accords Permission: Cong govt plans to make Formation Day a big hit

Hyderabad: The stage is set for grand celebration of completing 10 years of formation of Telangana on June 2 following the permission granted by the Election Commission of India.

The Congress government wants to showcase its plans for the development of Telangana. The government is gearing up for holding a series of programmes known as “Telangana Cultural Carnival” in Hyderabad followed by a public meeting at Parade Grounds on June 2.

The government would display five months of its achievements, felicitate Telangana martyrs’ families and will unveil the new Telangana song “Jaya Jaya He Telangana…”. The government has already announced that they would be inviting Sonia Gandhi to attend the celebrations. She would interact with some veteran Telangana activists who fought for the statehood during 1969 movement and also in the second phase Telangana movement between 2000 and 2014.

Several cultural events displaying the traditions and customs of Telangana would be organized in the district headquarters. A big cultural event with noted artists would be held in Hyderabad in the evening on the Formation Day. Officials said that all Telangana leaders including BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, BJP senior leaders and representatives of other social organisations will be invited for the official programme. Awards would be presented to noted personalities in the fields of art, culture, literature, etc.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari reviewed the arrangements for the celebrations with the top officials. She said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will first visit the Gun Park, pay tributes to the martyrs at the Telangana Amaraveerula Sthupam before addressing a public meeting at the Parade Grounds. The Chief Secretary directed the police department to prepare a traffic route map while assigning alighting and pick-up points and parking places and make arrangements accordingly duly providing signage at vantage points.

They were also told to regulate the movement of dignitaries by designating pick-up points to ensure smooth and timely departure to avoid unnecessary delay at the time of leaving the venue. The GHMC officials were told to arrange cleaning, levelling, watering, maintenance of sanitary and hygienic conditions and arrange decorative flags. The Chief Secretary directed the Cultural department to ensure participation of artists so that there can be a carnival atmosphere. All the departments were told to work in coordination and organise the function in a grand manner.