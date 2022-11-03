EC officers & police working under orders of CM: Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday criticised the Election Commission and the State police for completely failing in conduct a free and fair by-election in Munugodu.

Bandi alleged that the 'two' are obeying orders of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He cautioned that if non-locals, State ministers, TRS MLAs and their followers are not sent out immediately from Munugodu. he will be forced to go there if necessary. He suggested that there should not be a situation where all BJP activists are called to Munugodu.

The State BJP chief made the comments after visiting senior party activist Pratap Reddy, who was injured in stone-pelting by TRS cadre three days ago and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vanasthalipuram, and also an activist, Ramesh Yadav, who was injured in a road accident while going for election campaign, at Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet.

The Karimnagar MP along with former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud, State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar, Ranga Reddy district BJP president Sama Ranga Reddy, State office bearers J Sangappa, Rani Rudramadevi and others inquired about the condition of the victims, the antecedents of the stone pelting and road accident.

Pratap Reddy said he has not seen a party like TRS and chief KCR. He alleged that provocations and attacks were being inflicted at the behest of Minister Malla Reddy, and innocent people, along with me were attacked with stones and sticks, he charged.

Assuring that the party would stand by him, Bandi asked doctors to provide better treatment.

He said that the TRS fearing defeat in the by-polls let its party leaders and cadre attack the BJP leaders and activists with stones and sticks to incite fear. "Attempts were being made to attack Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender along with convoys of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and party candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Even innocent and people in public places were not spared".

Bandi claimed that "people were disgusted with TRS leaders' hooliganism, stone pelting, and distribution of liquor, meat and money. Encouraging such culture is not good", he warned.