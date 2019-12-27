Economy in doldrums under Narendra Modi: Congress

Hyderabad: Stating that the country's economy was strong in the world when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, AICC spokesperson Shakti Singh Goel on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the Indian economy by indulging in vote-bank politics.

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here along with TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Goel alleged that the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) issues were brought to the fore only to divert the attention of the people from the crashing economy and unemployment. He also said the Centre was getting ready to implement the NRC in the same manner as in Asom. He sarcastically said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shy of showing his degree, but insisting that the people in the country show their birth certificate.

He said the Congress always stood against religious persecution of minorities in the sub-continent but never made it a political issue, Goel said the BJP government repeatedly put its political agenda before national interests. There had been spontaneous protests in the universities, IITs, IIMs and other leading academic institutions against the divisive agenda and anti-people policies of the government which betrayed their trust, he said.