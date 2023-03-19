ED files caveat in Kavitha case

Hyderabad: The Delhi liquorgate case is taking many twists and turns. It is still not clear whether BRS MLC K Kavitha would appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday or not.

The ED had issued notice to Kavitha to appear in person on March 20. She was to appear on March 16, but she skipped saying that since the notice did not specifically mention that she should appear before ED, she was sending her representative. The ED had also sent notices to Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy to appear before them for questioning on Saturday, but he too skipped saying that he was unable to appear as he had to go to Chennai on urgent personal work.

Against the backdrop of this situation, the ED filed a caveat in the Supreme Court urging that the court should not take any decision without hearing their version and examining the evidence they had gathered.