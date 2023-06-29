  • Menu
Edi-ul-Adha celebrated in Hyderabad with pomp and gaiety

Muslims erform Eid ul-Adha Namaz And Bakra Eid Prayers in Hyderabad on Thursday. Pictures -Srinivas Setty
x

Highlights

The people gathered at Masab Tank Eidgah and offered prayers, later greeted near and dear on the occasion

Hyderabad: Several Muslim brethren on Thursday thronged Eidgah in the city to perform Namaz or Salah on account of Edi-ul-Adha. All Eidgah’s in Hyderabad were filled with elderly to youngsters and Namaz was performed peacefully. It is to mention here that Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th of the Islamic month of Zul-hijja every year.

To mark the celebrations and festival people dressed in festive attire assembled at mosques and Eidgah across the city and attended the Eid prayers.

At the Masab Tank eidgah, the prayers were held peacefully and people were seen greeting each other after the prayers.

On Bakrid, the people rush to their houses to complete the main task of offering ‘qurbani’ of cattle after performing prayers.

