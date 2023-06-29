Edi-ul-Adha celebrated in Hyderabad with pomp and gaiety

Hyderabad: Several Muslim brethren on Thursday thronged Eidgah in the city to perform Namaz or Salah on account of Edi-ul-Adha. All Eidgah’s in Hyderabad were filled with elderly to youngsters and Namaz was performed peacefully. It is to mention here that Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th of the Islamic month of Zul-hijja every year.



To mark the celebrations and festival people dressed in festive attire assembled at mosques and Eidgah across the city and attended the Eid prayers.

At the Masab Tank eidgah, the prayers were held peacefully and people were seen greeting each other after the prayers.

On Bakrid, the people rush to their houses to complete the main task of offering ‘qurbani’ of cattle after performing prayers.