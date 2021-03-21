Education crucial for women empowerment, says Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that education was vital for women empowerment.

The Governor was virtually addressing the "Women Power Talk" programme organised by the State Bank of India as part of the International Women's Day celebrations on Saturday. She said, "Education, employment, entrepreneurship and self-confidence would contribute to the empowerment of women.

Their willpower will help them overcome the obstacles in their path," she added.

Elaborating on the achievements of women in various fields, the Governor said that women were now flying fighter jets, guarding borders and excelling as astronauts.

"Women should not desist from pursuing their dreams fearing obstacles. They should make it big in life," she added. The Governor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assigning key portfolios like Finance, External Affairs and Defence to women ministers and thus shattering the tradition of restricting women ministers only to portfolios like Women and Child Development.

She lauded that women medicos were now opting for specialisations like surgery, cardiology, nephrology, and orthopedics. Many women officers of various ranks of the State Bank of India took part in the virtual Power Talk programme.