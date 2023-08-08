Education department takes action against private school

RANGAREDDY: The Attapur SR Digi school finds itself under the spotlight as the education department takes immediate action by issuing notices in response to a recent incident involving the alleged harassment of a student by a teacher. The incident has sparked widespread concern among parents, relatives, and the community, prompting the education authorities to launch an investigation.

Ram Reddy, the education officer of Rajendra Nagar mandal, has dispatched official notices that shed light on various concerns pertaining to the school’s operations. The absence of CCTV surveillance across the school premises has raised crucial questions about the overall safety and security of the students.

The notices also bringto attention the apparent lack of provisions for child counselling within the school. This gap in supportive measures raises concerns about the availability of mechanisms to assist students facing challenges or emotional distress. Education department officials stress the importance of fostering a conducive learning environment that addresses the holistic needs of students. Moreover, the notices cast a spotlight on other facility-related shortcomings within the school. Against the backdrop of the alleged student harassment incident, the authorities have taken notice of the glaring absence of a CCTV camera system within the school premises.

In response to the gravity of the situation, the officials have unequivocally expressed their intent to initiate legal action against the school.

The incident has underscored the pressing need for schools to prioritise comprehensive safety measures and establish a strong support structure that ensures the well-being and all-around development of students.