Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy conducts review meet on Covid 

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy conducted a review meeting in Maheshwaram on Saturday. Later, the Minister visited ward at local hospital and interacted with patients, the patients were enquired about the facilities provided to them in the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the government is reviewing and taking steps to prevent corona and to provide treatment to those who affected by Covid-19. She said that as part of the fever survey, medical teams inspected the houses and after identifying the symptoms, they were given the needed medicines. All arrangements are being made to provide proper treatment at the right time to the corona patients who come to the hospitals, the Minister added. She later said that Emergency Remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders, emergency medications are being monitored to ensure that there is a buffer stock and we are also monitoring and reporting every day on how to vaccinate as per the regulations. The Minister appealed to the people to cooperate in the lockdown which was imposed only for the protection of their lives.

The Minister instructed the officials to conducted Covid-19 test at government school from tomorrow. She also instructed the officials to complete hospital building construction works. Over the past one and half month, 3,478 people have been tested in the zone and 493 have been infected with corona, So, far 8,749 doses of the vaccine have been given. Maheshwaram Zone MPP Raghuma Reddy, Vice MPP Sunita Andya Nayak, Tahasildhar JyotHi, Inspector MadhusudHan, Maheshwaram government hospital in-charge Indrasena Reddy, Sarpanch's of various villages, MPTCs, Asha Workers, Society Directors, Co-option members and others were present.