Eight doctors at Continental Hospitals give new lease of life to a 5-year-old boy from ‘South Sudan’

5-year-old Victor Bior along with his mother today left Hyderabad to head back to their native South Sudan after fully recovering from the recent surgery performed to treat the boy for congenital heart disease. The surgery was performed three weeks back at the Continental Hospitals.



The boy was admitted to the hospital with multiple ailments like congenital heart disease or a hole in the heart, and pulmonary arterial narrowing, which reduces blood supply to the lungs.

Together, these conditions worsened the health of the patient, necessitating an immediate surgical intervention. Victor Bior, son of Mrs Magdalene Ayen Deng Panyang, a single parent, received great care and attention at Continental Hospitals.