Eight persons held for gambling

Eight persons held for gambling


Acting on a tip off, the Task Force raided the house at Mallikarjuna colony in Bowenpally and found the persons gambling

Hyderabad: Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team on Saturday night arrested eight persons who were allegedly gambling at a house at Bowenpally.

Acting on a tip off, the Task Force raided the house at Mallikarjuna colony in Bowenpally and found the persons gambling.

Rs. 36,990 in cash and cards was seized from them.

They and the property were handed over to the Bowenpally police station for further investigation.

