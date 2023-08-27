Live
- Treating other countries only as a market will never work says PM Narendra Modi
- NGT judge, who questioned MP govt’s inaction on dam site encroachment, transferred to Delhi
- Will be personally very happy if we can reach the final, says Taskin Ahmed ahead of Asia Cup
- Gujarat: Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting in Gandhinagar on Monday
- G20 presidency is people's presidency, Aug 29 to be celebrated as Telugu Language Day said PM Narendra Modi
- Study shows how living in space can impair astronauts' immune systems
- Delhi traffic police conduct carcade rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit
- Expiry week could lead to some selling pressure
- Country saw 'sabka prayaas' as 'har ghar Tiranga abhiyaan' became 'har mann Tiranga': Modi
- Bengal cracker factory blast may not have occurred had authorities heeded plaints by locals
Just In
Eight persons held for gambling
Highlights
Acting on a tip off, the Task Force raided the house at Mallikarjuna colony in Bowenpally and found the persons gambling
Hyderabad: Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team on Saturday night arrested eight persons who were allegedly gambling at a house at Bowenpally.
Acting on a tip off, the Task Force raided the house at Mallikarjuna colony in Bowenpally and found the persons gambling.
Rs. 36,990 in cash and cards was seized from them.
They and the property were handed over to the Bowenpally police station for further investigation.
