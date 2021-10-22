Election Commission puts stop to meetings abutting Huzurabad

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has poured water on the plans of the political parties, particularly the TRS regarding organising public meetings in areas surrounding Huzurabad Assembly constituency where bypoll is to be held on October 30.

The TRS had planned to organise a public meeting to be addressed by TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on October 27 at Penchikalpeta in Husnabad constituency which is close to Huzurabad constituency.

But the ECI said they have noticed that certain political parties/ candidates were organising electioneering activities in the areas adjoining the district/ constituency where the by-election is being conducted.

The EC advised political parties not to organise any political activities directly related to the by-elections even in the areas adjoining the district or constituency where the by-election is being held.

The EC further clarified that if any electioneering activities connected to ongoing by-election are organised anywhere within the district, then all instructions related to enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, Covid protocols and expenditure monitoring shall apply.

The District Election Officer concerned will exercise all necessary action in such cases and ensure strict compliance.

The TRS, which was making arrangements for the public meeting is now in a dilemma on what to do. It wanted to hold the meeting with about one lakh people.