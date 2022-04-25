Electronic weighing machines at ration shops in RR district from today

Rajendranagar: With a view to upgrading the Public Distribution System in the State with advanced technology, the Civil Supplies department is introducing Bluetooth-enabled electronic weighing machines, along with ePoS sets, for accurate weighing of grains at fair price shops.



The department has planned distribution of electronic weighing machines in Ranga Reddy district from Circle III in Saroornagar mandal starting from April 25.

According to officials, 218 electronic weighing machines have been kept ready for distribution among agents of fair price shops (FPs) spread over Rajendranagar, Serilingampally and L B Nagar municipalities.

"The process of assembling ePos sets, with all 218 electronic weighing machines, has been completed and distribution will begin from April 25 at the office of Assistant Civil Supply, Circle 111, at Rajendranagar. The machines will be distributed among agents of FPs from three municipalities Rajendranagar, serilingampally and L B Nagar in our jurisdiction," informed Balasoraja, ASO, Circle III.

When asked about the reason behind introducing such advanced weighing machines, she said, "It is a part of streamlining the PDS to maintain transparency. The whole process of assembling machines was completed under the supervision of the Legal Meteorology department to avert any technical glitches later.

Though officials are saying the measure is a part of streamlining the PDS process, deep throats in the department are pointing to bringing curbs against illegal sale and purchase of rice in the State, specially on the city outskirts from where complaints of illegal hoarding and transportation are high.

Meanwhile, the FPS agents are opposing move to introduce electronic weighing machines. Leaders of the agents recently met with Commissioner, Civil Supplies and raised their concerns against the move.

Finding fault with the move a leader of FPS owners, Mohd Zaheeruddin, said, "let the department start installing electronic weighing machines at its godowns from where distribution of grains begins if it is really committed to prevent any discrepancy in weighing during distribution."