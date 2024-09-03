Employ behaviour change strategies for eradicating malnutrition: Guv

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the five-day Integrated Communication & Outreach Programme ‘Nutritious Diet for All’ organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) here on Monday to commemorate the ‘Poshan Maah’ (National Nutrition Month Celebrations).

The event at Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam will see the participation of scientists and experts from national institutions like National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and the Indian Institute of Millet Research, IIMR, apart from the State Women and Child Welfare department.

Shruti Patil, Additional Director-General, PIB & CBC, walked the Governor through the photo exhibition highlighting various aspects of nutrition, like latest dietary guidelines, importance of macro and micronutrients, methods of reading food labels.

The CBC meticulously curated the content displayed by roping in NIN and FSSAI. A total of 40 panels on the theme ‘Nutritious Diet for All’ are on display. The Governor appreciated the display of information in Telugu which enables better dissemination. The event features stalls by NIN, Women and Child Welfare department, Publications Division, Nutri Hub, Indian Institute of Millet Research and Department of Food & Nutrition.

The Governor said, “India is a diverse country, we have different types of cultures, different types of languages and to reach out to people with educative information on various aspects of nutrition is a challenge”. He said the Poshan Abhiyaan aims to address these challenges through innovative strategies to change social behaviour towards nutrition.

The Governor, who witnessed certain folk art forms like Burrakatha and Palle Suddulu, incorporating messages regarding good nutrition, commended the effort and suggested that it could be replicated elsewhere in the country. He observed that when messages to combat anaemia and eating vitamin-rich food are conveyed through art forms, it is well received by the target audience comprising adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Calling upon society to join hands with the government to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat’, he said it involves not just economic progress, but also the well-being of both the mind and body. The ‘Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi’ scheme endeavours to revamp the Anganwadi centres into holistic hubs that provide both nutrition and education, he said. This approach recognises the essential link between nurturing the body and mind for a brighter future."

Patil, in her inaugural address, said the PM in his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ edition underlined the importance of nutrition, especially for children, the future citizens. Modi gave a clarion call to contribute towards making society and nation a healthy and strong one. The photo exhibition is a small step in this direction.

Dr G Bhanuprakash Reddy, Scientist G & Head, Biochemistry Division, NIN, Dr M Vijjulatha, Vice-Chancellor (I/c), Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam, officials from the Women and Child Welfare department, graced the inaugural.