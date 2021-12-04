Empower persons with disabilities: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday called for the creation of enabling eco-system for the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

She said it was vital to ensure equal opportunities and access to all facilities to persons with disabilities on a priority basis.

The Governor, as the chief guest, was participating in a special function organised at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), here, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Dr Tamilisai emphasised, while quoting the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for collective working towards ensuring opportunities and improving accessibility for 'our Divyang sisters and brothers', stressed on the need to integrate persons with disabilities in every aspect of social, economical, political and cultural spheres of life.

"It must be our collective endeavour to create a more considerate, empowering, and inclusive society for the persons with disabilities. We must promote their full and equal participation and take action for their inclusion in all aspects of society and development," she added. The Governor stated that better awareness among all sections of people on issues and causes of intellectual disabilities will help reduce the incidence. She stated that Divyangjan persons with disabilities need to consider themselves as having the divine bodies to overcome their disability and utilise their potential to the optimal level.

The Governor lauded the amazing cultural performances by the students of the institute. She saluted the trainers and the teachers at the institute for their efforts and initiatives.

Later, she presented awards and citations to those who excelled in different aspects of training at the institute.

Major BV Ram Kumar, director of the institute and others were present.