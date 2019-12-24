Encroachers burn trash, make life hell for locals

• The locals near Hitex have started a petition on change.org against the illegal dump yard and so far has received around 1,100 signs on their petitions

• The slums encroached upon private land. As it is a disputed land, GHMC cannot enter and act against the dwellers, says Hari Chandana, Zonal Commissioner

Hi-Tec City: The residents residing opposite adjoining Hitex Charminar road are facing distress for the last couple of years, as many illegal encroachers residing in slums on a private land is seen constantly burning garbage 24/7.

The residents allege that the encroachers are constantly burning garbage which creates a lot of toxic fumes that spread around in all residential complexes. Because of this many residents are facing respiratory problems.

"The two slums are raised and the dump yard has extended in the last couple of years, the slums dump garbage around which they mostly burn during the night. The dump is spread around very fast in just a couple of years," says Chetna J, a local resident of Meenakshi Sky Lounge.

"We have filed several grievances with on the GHMC app but the assigned officer always say this is beyond their control, we request the higher-level officers from GHMC to orders or take some action against the encroachers," says Pragya, another resident of Alekhya Blue Bells.

"The slums encroached upon private land. As it is a disputed land the GHMC cannot enter and take any action on the dwellers. However, we have sent them multiple warnings in the last couple of months which have been continuously ignored by them," according to Chandana Dasari, the Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally Zone.

She further added, "We have filed a police complaint against the encroaches in the nearest police station and they are following up with them. We can't get too harsh on them as they are indigent community the police have to act accordingly with them."