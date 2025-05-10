Ensuring security: Deputy CM calls for comprehensive plan

Hyderabad: Amid growing border tension after the Indian military struck Pakistan, the Telangana police are preparing an action plan, which includes organizing solidarity rallies, mock drills to create awareness among the people, curb false propaganda on the social media, design a special app to alert people and three-tier security at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, etc.

At a high-level review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu suggested that police officers should prepare a comprehensive action plan to face the situations that arise during a war environment and move forward.

The Deputy CM instructed the police officials to organize solidarity rallies from all sections of society in all district centres to promote nationalism among the people and organize programmes accordingly.

Constant monitoring should be done to curb false propaganda on social media about sensitive issues, he said, directing the police officials to take strict action against those who spread false propaganda. The Deputy CM advised the officials to alert the people 24 hours in advance and conduct a mock drill trial.

Directing officials to cancel the leaves of employees working in the emergency departments, Bhatti said that appropriate measures should be taken to set up a siren alert in Hyderabad and related equipment should be purchased immediately.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao said that strict security has been set up at industrial units manufacturing defence equipment.

Notices have been issued to all hospitals to install a plus sign in red on the slabs of hospital buildings as per the orders given by the Union government, he added.

DGP Dr Jitender said an app has been specially designed to alert the people in the wake of war in Ukraine, and that plans are being made to bring such an app to the state. A three-tier security has been set up at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and security has been increased at railway stations and bus stands, he added.

According to him, tight security has been set up at defence units like DRDA, DRDO, NFC in Hyderabad and 24/7 patrolling is being carried out and monitoring is being done through CCTVs. The DGP explained that cyber teams have been formed to prevent the spread of fake news on social media and cases are being registered against those who spread false news from time to time.

He also said strict measures have been taken to prevent the issuance of SIM cards without KYC. He explained that security has been increased in sensitive areas.