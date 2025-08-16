  • Menu
Enthusiasm marks I-Day festivities at Powergrid

Hyderabad: Powergrid Southern Region Transmission System-I (SRTS-I) celebrated 79th Independence Day at all its establishments spanning across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with great enthusiasm and fervor. At SRTS-I Headquarters in Secunderabad, the National Flag was hoisted by Doman Yadav, Executive Director (SRTS-I).

Doman Yadav shared that our freedom fighters wanted more than just freedom from foreign rule.

“They dreamed of an India where everyone enjoys justice, equal opportunities, and a good life. India’s many cultures, languages, and religions make it unique—and this diversity is our greatest strength. By respecting and understanding each other, we can solve problems and grow together.

Let’s take this day to renew our commitment to freedom, democracy, and justice. Together, let’s build a better, fairer, and more successful India—a nation of hope and progress for all,” he said.

