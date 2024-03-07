EV&DM conducts mock drills on fire safety

Hyderabad: In response to frequent fire accidents within Greater Hyderabad limits, the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of the GHMC started an awareness programme for emergency evacuation drills in six zones.

The GHMC is conducting emergency evacuation mock drills at most vulnerable spots/buildings like schools, hospitals, shopping malls, office buildings, hotels and banquet halls, where a large number of people gather.

“In the drill the teams, the Station Fire Officer (SFO) demonstrate how to escape from fire accidents, evacuate buildings, operation of firefighting equipment, first-aid, CRR to save lives and also creating awareness to citizens on ‘do's’ and ‘don'ts’ in case of emergencies. The drills will be conducted weekly once in all six zones of GHMC by SFO and DRF teams,” said a senior fire officer.

As a part of drills this week the DRF teams conducted mock evacuation at five places, including D Mart Supermarket in Miyapur, Chennai Shopping Mall at SD Road, Secunderabad, Narayani Shopping Mall, Rambag Road in Attapur, Chennai Silks, Kukatpally Y junction, and Sri Laxmi White House Textile Market, Kothapet.

The DRF teams conducted five evacuation mock drills, 58 awareness programmes in 32 public places, 15 shopping malls/showrooms, seven schools/colleges and four hostels/apartments.

Owners or managements of establishments like schools, hospitals, and shopping malls, who wish to conduct evacuation drills can contact EV&DM helpline 040-29555500/mobile 9000113667. The numbers can also be used to report unauthorised or illegal storage of hazardous chemicals/materials in residential buildings, said EV&DM.