Every teacher must be an ambassador for Yoga: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy emphasised that every teacher should be an “Ambassador for Yoga”. Speaking at a preparatory meeting for the 11th International Yoga Day here on Monday, he announced that this year’s celebration will be held a day earlier, on June 20, at Lal Bahadur Stadium.

He mentioned, “We have invited the state governor, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and other dignitaries to join us at Lal Bahadur Stadium on the 20th, where they will participate.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Yoga Day celebrations scheduled to be organised in Visakhapatnam.

“To be mentally, physically, and energetically fit, all should practice Yoga daily. We face challenges like water and food contaminated with pesticides, and our air is increasingly polluted. It is advisable to avoid walking in heavy traffic. In today’s society, people of all ages often spend their nights on their cell phones until they fall asleep.

As a result, human physical activity has significantly decreased, and we are not giving our bodies the exercise required. By taking easier paths in various aspects of life, many people suffer from physical and mental disorders, becoming burdened with illnesses. Consequently, they end up spending thousands of rupees on hospitals and doctors, seeking cures for ailments that could (potentially) be alleviated through Yoga,” he said.