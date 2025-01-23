Ex-Serviceman Murders Wife, Cooks Body in Pressure Cooker

In a chilling incident in Meerpet, an ex-serviceman is accused of murdering his wife, dismembering her body, and cooking the remains before dumping them in a lake in Jillellaguda. Guru Murthy (45), a former Army man currently employed as an outsourced security guard with DRDO in Kanchanbagh, has been arrested in connection with the horrific crime.

Murthy and his wife, Venkata Madhavi (35), along with their two children, lived in a rented house in New Venkateshwara Nagar Colony, Meerpet. Sources indicate that the couple had been facing marital difficulties, with frequent arguments in recent days.

On January 18, Madhavi went missing, and Murthy reported her disappearance to her family. A missing person’s report was filed with the Meerpet police, and Murthy joined his in-laws in the search for his wife, presenting himself as unaware of her whereabouts.

However, following growing suspicion, Murthy was detained for questioning. During the investigation, he confessed to killing his wife, and the police later visited the crime scene to collect evidence. A murder case has been filed, and Murthy is in custody as the investigation continues.

Privacy and Awareness: A Call for Sensitivity

As this case unfolds, it’s important to approach such sensitive matters with respect for privacy. Victims and their families deserve protection from unnecessary public scrutiny during such traumatic times.