Executive meet will catapult BJP to power in State: Chugh

Hyderabad: The BJP incharge for Telangana Tarun Chugh on Saturday said that the national executive committee meeting, to be held in the city, will be a turning point for bringing BJP into power in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here at the party office along with other party leaders, Tarun Chugh said that this meeting would be a big moment in the politics of South India. "At a time when the people of Telangana are wanting freedom from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the State unit of the party requested that the NEC should be allotted to Hyderabad. Around 340 big leaders will be here in the meeting," said Chugh.

The BJP leader said that on July 1 there would be a meeting of the general secretaries, which would be chaired by the party president JP Nadda. A town would be formed at the venue in Hyderabad. There will be an exhibition, which will be thrown open for the people. This would be followed by office bearers meeting to be held on July 2 in which 138 BJP office bearers, State presidents and others sit here and take decisions to strengthen the party in the State and the country, he added.

The NEC would be held on July 2 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also participate. JP Nadda would come to Hyderabad on July 1. The meetings will be held till July 3. Senior most leaders including former presidents Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and other cabinet ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 17 States would come from different parts of the country.

On the third day on July 3 a big public meeting would be held at Parade Grounds. "BJP has shaped a big scheme for Telangana... every BJP worker will come from every booth in the State. Already committees have been formed. It will bring a big moment in the politics of South India," said Chugh, adding there would be resolutions on current politics and decisions to strengthen the country.

The BJP leader challenged Chief Minister KCR for open debate with Bandi Sanjay. He said, let the Chief Minister decide the date and venue, the BJP and TRS would show what they have done in the last eight years.