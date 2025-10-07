Exhibition of rare photographs of Nawab Mukarram Jah Bahadur opens at Chowmahalla Palace

Hyderabad: Commemorating the birth anniversary of His Exalted Highness, Asaf Jah VIII, Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan, Mukarram Jah Bahadur, a special exhibition was inaugurated at the Chowmahalla Palace on Monday at the invitation of Princess Esra Jah.

It was inaugurated by the present titular Nizam HEH Azmet Jah in the presence of Princess Shehkar Jah and Princess Nilufer Jah.

The exhibition presented an evocative visual journey through rare and previously unseen photographs, tracing the life of HEH Mukarram Jah Bahadur.

Chosen by his grandfather, HEH Sir Mir Osman Ali Khan Asaf Jah VII, as his successor, Prince Mukarram Jah was coronated on the 6th of April 1967. He was recognised as the Nizam of Hyderabad by the Government of India, until the abolition of the privy purses in 1971.

HEH Mukarram Jah respected Pandit Nehru and turned to him for advice and guidance. In 1962, he requested the Prime Minister to give him an opportunity to serve the country at the border. He was made an honorary lieutenant and later an honorary colonel by the President of India.

Amongst his many official roles, the titular Nizam was the pro-chancellor of the Osmania University. He founded several charitable trusts including the Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning at the Purani Haveli Palace.

HEH Mukarram Jah, Asaf Jah VIII passed away in Istanbul on the 14th of January 2023. In accordance with his wishes, he was buried at the Mecca Masjid, Hyderabad, the resting place of his ancestors.

The gallery is designed and curated by Anuradha Naik Associates and brings together over 250 photographs, several of which are from the private collections of the family. Also on display are priceless objects and rare documents from the Chowmahalla Palace Archives.

The exhibition is a tribute to his life and to his legacy that lives on through his various charitable organisations. It is open to visitors from Tuesday.