Experts urge commuters to follow traffic rules, drive responsibly

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram on Friday in a concluding event of the Traffic Summit-2025 shared a deeply personal experience that changed his perspective on road safety and revealed that his brother passed away in a road accident. Before this tragic incident, he admitted he did not take traffic rules seriously and often disregarded them. The accident, however, served as a wake-up call, completely transforming his attitude.

The actor was the chief guest at the event. He stated that every time he gets behind the wheel, he thinks about his family, reminding himself, “I must get home safely. I have a family, and my family needs me.” He urged young people, who often do not follow the rules, to be more responsible.

Kiran concluded his speech with a powerful message “For your fun, for your enjoyment, do not take the lives of others.”

The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) and Hyderabad City Police jointly organized the Traffic Summit-2025 at Jal Vihar, Necklace Road. The two-day summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, traffic experts, legislators, academicians, and civil society to discuss challenges and solutions related to urban transportation and road safety.

The event was inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday. He stated that the true goals of road safety are ensuring children return home safely, patients reach hospitals on time, and citizens can travel without stress.

CV Anand, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner noted that with 92 lakh vehicles and 1,500 new vehicles being added every day, traffic management in Hyderabad is a critical issue.

He explained that these challenges were discussed in detail at the summit. He also stated that experts’ advice and suggestions were sought on advanced technologies to improve the city’s traffic system, including modern signal systems, VIP convoy management, drone and high-rise camera monitoring, and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in collaboration with Google.

He further explained that the Hyderabad City Security Council acts as a bridge between society, legislators, and industries, with the goal of creating innovative solutions for public safety and traffic management.

C Sekhar Reddy, Secretary General, HCSC, Vikram Singh Maan, Additional CP, L&O, Hyderabad, Convener, HCSC, V Rajasekhar Reddy, Joint Secretary, Traffic Forum, HCSC, Sai Dharam Tej, a prominent Telugu film actor, D Joel Davis, Joint CP, Traffic, all DCPs, and other officials from the Traffic and L&O departments.