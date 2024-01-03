Explosion in drainage in Hyderabad creates tense moments

A huge explosion at Charlapally area in Hyderabad City has created tense moments.

The explosion occurred at an underground drainage system. As a result the manhole was blown off.

Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. Police were verifying whether any lethal explosive substance was blasted in the incident.Clues teams stock of the situation.

Police are also suspecting the explosion occurred when industrial waste was dumped into the drainage. The incident in Venkat Reddy Nagar. Police registered a case and the investigation is under progress.