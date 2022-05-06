'Extremist Razakar ideology' in Saroornagar murder case: Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Hyderabad: Condemning the brutal murder of Nagaraju in Saroornagar, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday said 'extremist Razakar ideology' was petrifying in the State. VHP State president M Ramaraju, State spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar and Bajrang Dal leader Subhash Chander met parents of Nagaraju. Shashidhar later said, "The brutal murder of a young man, Nagaraju, who fell in love with and married a Muslim girl, Ashrin, shows how the extremist Razakar ideology is petrifying in the State."

The VHP leader said it was a shame that there was no minimum response from the government and so-called secular parties in the wake of a series of attacks and killings of Hindu youth. He questioned whether the vote bank politics is coming in the way to condemn several attacks on Hindus for having friendship and marriage with Muslims girls. Why leaders, who talk about Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb are silent now, he asked. "The TRS leaders, including KTR and Md Mahmood Ali, who have opinions on every subject, are silent on the killing of Nagaraju. Don't they wish to condemn the killing," asked Shashidhar, demanding an encounter of the killers.

The VHP leader, who staged a protest in front of the Osmania Hospital mortuary, along with other leaders, said he would not move until compensation was provided to Nagaraju's family by the government. He spoke with the police and Ranga Reddy collector. The police informed the VHP leaders that they have arrested the accused. They would be having trial in a fast track court and also take steps to ensure the accused were punished in a quick time.

The leaders allowed the post-mortem after getting an assurance from officials that a family member would be given a job (dalit). Nagaraju's family should be given all benefits of government schemes, like Dalit Bandhu.