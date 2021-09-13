Eyeing to strengthen party, Sonia constitutes PAC in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a move to strengthen the party with the involvement of all seniors, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has constituted a high-level Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party's Telangana unit. AICC general secretary and Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore has been appointed chairman of the committee.

The senior leader Mohd Shabbir Ali will the convener. Other members of the panel include TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Laxmaiah, K Jana Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The other members of the committee are : T Jeevan Reddy, Renuka Choudhary, P Balram Naik, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Poddem Veeraiah, Anasuya (Seethakka) and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

All TPCC working presidents, chairpersons of the committees approved by the All-India Congress Committee, AICC secretaries from Telangana and all AICC secretaries in-charge of Telangana have also been included as members of the committee.

The committee will hold meetings on a regular basis and review the functioning of the party and the leaders' performance. It will function as the decision-making body of the TPCC and instructed the leaders responsible to discharge their duties towards strengthening the Congress in the coming days.

The PAC will also prepare the party's strategy and finalise series of agitations on people's issues and against the anti- people policies adopted by the TRS government.

The committee will also prepare district-wise party programmes in consultation with the district Congress committees. The PAC will visit the districts and hold meetings with leaders to resolve the challenges facing to emerge as strong political alternative to the ruling TRS by next Assembly elections in the State.