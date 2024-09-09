Farmers’ deaths not suicides, but murders by govt: Harish

Hyderabad: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday alleged that the betrayal by the Congress rulers in loan waiver had led to suicides by farmers; all the deaths were government murders.

Addressing a press conference, along with MP VaddirajuRavichandra, MLA Chinta Prabhakar, and MLC Deshapati Srinivas, at Telangana Bhavan, Rao alleged that the betrayal of farmers by the government was nothing short of heartbreaking. In just nine months, the government has become a noose around the neck of the farming community.

He recalled a farmer, Surender Reddy, unable to bear the pressure, tragically committed suicide after leaving a letter at the Agriculture Department office in Medchal. He had loans with APGVB Bank of Rs 1.15 lakh for his mother and Rs 1.92 lakh for himself. Shockingly, the bank manager told his family that only one member would be eligible for a loan waiver. Unable to cope, Reddy took the tragic step, said Rao. ‘Every word in Surender Reddy’s suicide note exposes the real face of Revanth Reddy. Surender’s suicide note serves as a postmortem report on Revanth’s administration.

Giving another example, Rao said, Gurajala Bal Reddy and his two sons in Jakkapur village, Siddipet constituency. have a Rs 6 lakh loan, but only Rs 2 lakh are being waived. These are not isolated incidents; this is Revanth’s betrayal of farmers, he alleged. Rao alleged that the government was the most miserly and cut-throat Telangana has ever seen. They made grand promises during elections, but now all that remains are cuts and betrayals. Surender Reddy’s death was not a suicide; it was a murder committed by the government, he said.

So far, a heartbreaking 470 farmers have taken their own lives. The so-called ‘RythuBharosa’ scheme has turned into a mirage. Does this government even understand the meaning of financial support for farmers, he asked?

Later, speaking in an informal interaction, Rao questioned the government on its failure to form committees like the PAC, the Public Undertaking Committee, and the Estimates Committee. “It has been 38 days since the Assembly session ended, yet the government has made no decisions regarding these committees. Why the delay? In Delhi, Congress leader Venugopal is fulfilling his responsibilities as the PAC chairman. Is there one rule for Delhi and another for Telangana? Rahul Gandhi walks around holding the constitution. Does that constitution not apply to Telangana?” he observed.