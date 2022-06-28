Farmers stage dharna; threaten padayatra to CMO

Hyderabad: Farmers staged a big dharna in front of the Medchal - Malkajgiri collectorate over the missing records of their lands in Dharani portal. They threatened to take up a padayatra to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Pragati Bhavan if the government did not resolve the long pending issue.

Nearly 200 farmers from Bommarasipeta village, of Shamirpet mandal, arrived at the collectorate and insisted the authorities to address their grievances. When officials turned down their plea, farmers erected tents and sat on a dharna. They said the land records of more than 1,000 acres were missing in the portal.

The farmers accused the government of blocking the survey numbers 320 to 407 in Dharani. As a result, they neither claimed the Rythu Bandhu benefit nor sell their lands. They alleged that officials were not ready to resolve the issue despite several appeals.