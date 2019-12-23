Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Fascinated by Bajrang Bali

Fascinated by Bajrang Bali
Highlights

Shaik Imranuddin and Hanuman Vyayamshala in Secunderabad are inseparable.

Secunderabad: Shaik Imranuddin and Hanuman Vyayamshala in Secunderabad are inseparable. Now in his late 30s, Imran was always fascinated by the Lord Hanuman. "I was in Class 6 when I started visiting the Hanuman temple. I was in awe of Lord Hanuman and wanted to build a body like him." He did build a body that was the envy of one and all, but what caught the peoples' attention was his transformation.

Since 2004, Imran has been organising annadanam (feeding the needy) during Hanuman Jayanti, and, along with his friend a local businessman Dharam Raj Choudhary, he distributes juice during Hindu and Muslim festivals in Monda Market area.

"We are simple folks who only believe in living together and loving one another. I am not interested in all the discussions on the Citizenship Act. All religions speak of love and brotherhood. My parents never objected to me going to temples and organising annadanam. We never felt the differences and hope to live in the same way at Takara Basti."

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT

Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party...
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...


Top