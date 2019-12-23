Fascinated by Bajrang Bali

Secunderabad: Shaik Imranuddin and Hanuman Vyayamshala in Secunderabad are inseparable. Now in his late 30s, Imran was always fascinated by the Lord Hanuman. "I was in Class 6 when I started visiting the Hanuman temple. I was in awe of Lord Hanuman and wanted to build a body like him." He did build a body that was the envy of one and all, but what caught the peoples' attention was his transformation.

Since 2004, Imran has been organising annadanam (feeding the needy) during Hanuman Jayanti, and, along with his friend a local businessman Dharam Raj Choudhary, he distributes juice during Hindu and Muslim festivals in Monda Market area.

"We are simple folks who only believe in living together and loving one another. I am not interested in all the discussions on the Citizenship Act. All religions speak of love and brotherhood. My parents never objected to me going to temples and organising annadanam. We never felt the differences and hope to live in the same way at Takara Basti."