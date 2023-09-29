Father of Green Revolution’s services to nation praised

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism and Telangana State BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy expressed condolences on the demise of the Father of the Green Revolution Swaminathan.

Recalling his services, he said that the country would remember his services and efforts laying emphasis on increasing agriculture production to meet the growing population of the country and making agriculture profitable for the farmers. He said Swaminathan was a torchbearer and a guiding force for the agriculture research in the country.

His demise was an irreparable loss for the nation and extended his condolences to his family members.

Karimnagar MP and BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed the demise of Swaminathan a great loss for agriculture. He recalled how he strived to make agriculture profitable for the farmers by reducing input costs and ensuring MSP for the agricultural produce based on the labour of the farming community.

All along his life, Swaminathan worked for the well-being of the farmers, and extended condolences to his family members.