Father-son duo files their nominations for Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad:As the assembly elections draw near, Old city has been witnessing a massive twist and turns, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and his son Dr Nooruddin Owaisi, duo filed their nomination papers for the November 30 legislative assembly elections with the Returning Officer of Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency at Falaknuma office on Wednesday.

With this pace of the AIMIM, the politics heated up and Owaisi’s next generation has stepped out on race in this assembly elections. On Wednesday, the duo quietly reached the Returning Officer office in afternoon hours without any procession and met the officer and both submitted their nomination papers. However, the AIMIM party had not declared Dr Nooruddin as the contender.

It is said that the candidates have a backup nominee in case their nomination papers are rejected for any reasons. In such circumstances, the backup candidate, who is linked with the political party or the candidate, contests the elections. Similarly, AIMIM has nominated Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son Nooruddin as a ‘backup candidate’.

A five-term MLA from Chandrayangutta constituency, Akbar will be contesting the election for the sixth time in a row. He made his debut to the legislative assembly after winning the elections from Chandrayangutta in 1999 by defeating MBT leader Mohd Amanullah Khan.

As per affidavit, the properties of the Dr Nooruddin Owaisi is a MD PG Anaesthesia, has no criminal cases. The total cost of properties, movable Rs 77 lakh and house in Banjara Hills worth Rs 1.25 crore.

As a part of election campaign, the duo has been on ground and organising ‘paidaldaura’ for the last few days in various areas. During his campaigning, Akbaruddin interacted with the local people in the area and assured to work to improve civic infrastructure and take up various developmental activities for the constituents.

The candidates including Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), Mohammed Majid Hussain (Nampally), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet) and Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan) organising massive rallies from their constituencies filed the nominations with the respective Returning Officer (RO). The rallies were a show of strength and passed through the Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi announced the names of more candidates, Mohd Rasheed Faraz, who will contest from Jubilee Hills and B Ravi Yadav from Rajendranagar. Suspense continues over who will the party choose from Bahadurpura from the party’s nine contenders.