  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

Fernandez Hospital hosts ‘Better Birthing Experience’ conference

  • Updated: by
  • 11 Nov 2025 10:46 AM IST
Fernandez Hospital hosts ‘Better Birthing Experience’ conference
X

Hyderabad: The Fernandez Hospital Educational and Research Foundation (FHERF) concluded the second edition of its ‘Better Birthing Experience (BBE) conference’ at The Park, Hyderabad. The two-day event brought together clinicians, midwives, nurses and public-health experts from India and abroad to discuss ways to make childbirth safer, more natural and more respectful.

With the theme ‘Reimagining Childbirth: A Call for Change’ the conference highlighted the need to create birthing environments that empower women and reduce unnecessary medical interventions. Sessions included workshops, panel discussions and paper presentations focusing on lowering C-section rates, strengthening midwifery-led care and enhancing collaborative models to support informed choices for every woman.

“India’s progress is tied to the wellbeing and empowerment of its women,” said Dr Evita Fernandez, Managing Trustee, FHERF. “Respectful maternity care brings us closer to a more compassionate and equitable society.”

Despite improvements in the Maternal Mortality Ratio, experts noted rising C-section rates, especially in private hospitals. They called for stronger training and public awareness to ensure surgical births remain medically justified.

Fernandez Hospital continues to lead in promoting midwifery education, birth companions, hydrotherapy, water birth options, and respectful maternity care nationwide.

Tags

Better Birthing Experience ConferenceFernandez Hospital HyderabadMaternal Health and MidwiferyRespectful Maternity CareReducing C-Section Rates in India

Tollywood

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Dr Reddy’s loses Rs 2.16 cr after gets hacked

Dr Reddy’s loses Rs 2.16 cr after gets hacked

National News

More
Share it
X