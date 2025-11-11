Fernandez Hospital hosts ‘Better Birthing Experience’ conference

Hyderabad: The Fernandez Hospital Educational and Research Foundation (FHERF) concluded the second edition of its ‘Better Birthing Experience (BBE) conference’ at The Park, Hyderabad. The two-day event brought together clinicians, midwives, nurses and public-health experts from India and abroad to discuss ways to make childbirth safer, more natural and more respectful.

With the theme ‘Reimagining Childbirth: A Call for Change’ the conference highlighted the need to create birthing environments that empower women and reduce unnecessary medical interventions. Sessions included workshops, panel discussions and paper presentations focusing on lowering C-section rates, strengthening midwifery-led care and enhancing collaborative models to support informed choices for every woman.

“India’s progress is tied to the wellbeing and empowerment of its women,” said Dr Evita Fernandez, Managing Trustee, FHERF. “Respectful maternity care brings us closer to a more compassionate and equitable society.”

Despite improvements in the Maternal Mortality Ratio, experts noted rising C-section rates, especially in private hospitals. They called for stronger training and public awareness to ensure surgical births remain medically justified.

Fernandez Hospital continues to lead in promoting midwifery education, birth companions, hydrotherapy, water birth options, and respectful maternity care nationwide.