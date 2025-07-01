Live
- India extends negotiation round in US to secure interim trade pact.
- From roti maker to entrepreneur
- Cambridge dictionary adds new AI-related definition of ‘Slop’
- Aviation Expert Links Boeing 787 Software Malfunction To Deadly Ahmedabad Air India Crash
- Delhi Implements Fuel Ban For 62 Lakh Aging Vehicles To Combat Air Pollution
- Rajasthan records 128 pc excess rainfall than normal in June
- Meta Launches Superintelligence Labs Led by Alexandr Wang, Nat Friedman; Hires Talent from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic
- Mamata Banerjee Honors Legacy Of Bengal's Pioneering CM Bidan Chandra Roy On National Doctors' Day
- Kamal Haasan Selected for Academy Awards Committee, Praised by Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM
- People evacuated from low-lying areas in Balasore
Festivities begin: Governor offers ‘Bangaru Bonam’ in Delhi
Hyderabad: Bonalu celebrations commenced on a grand note in the country’s capital, New Delhi, with Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma offering...
Hyderabad: Bonalu celebrations commenced on a grand note in the country’s capital, New Delhi, with Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma offering ‘Bangaru Bonam’ to the goddesses.
The Lal Darwaja Simhavahini Temple Committee has been diligently organising the Bonalu festival at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma attended as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the festival by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The Governor then placed a Golden Bonam on his head and reverently offered it to the goddess amidst energetic dance performances by the Potharajus and the rhythmic beat of drums.
Following the offering, special prayers were performed for the goddess, and a photo exhibition was subsequently inaugurated. The Governor was felicitated by the Chairman of the Temple Committee, B Maruti Yadav. The programme saw the attendance of Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Dr Shashank Goyal, Temple Committee Convener J Aravind Kumar Goud, General Secretary Posani Satish Mudiraj, former committee chairmen K Venkatesh, K Vishnu Goud, and A Manik Prabhu Goud, along with representatives A Chandra Kumar, A Vinod Kumar, Seshu Narayana, and other dignitaries.