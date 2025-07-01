Festivities begin: Governor offers ‘Bangaru Bonam’ in Delhi

Hyderabad: Bonalu celebrations commenced on a grand note in the country’s capital, New Delhi, with Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma offering ‘Bangaru Bonam’ to the goddesses.

The Lal Darwaja Simhavahini Temple Committee has been diligently organising the Bonalu festival at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma attended as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the festival by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The Governor then placed a Golden Bonam on his head and reverently offered it to the goddess amidst energetic dance performances by the Potharajus and the rhythmic beat of drums.

Following the offering, special prayers were performed for the goddess, and a photo exhibition was subsequently inaugurated. The Governor was felicitated by the Chairman of the Temple Committee, B Maruti Yadav. The programme saw the attendance of Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Dr Shashank Goyal, Temple Committee Convener J Aravind Kumar Goud, General Secretary Posani Satish Mudiraj, former committee chairmen K Venkatesh, K Vishnu Goud, and A Manik Prabhu Goud, along with representatives A Chandra Kumar, A Vinod Kumar, Seshu Narayana, and other dignitaries.