Fight against Covid can be won through self-confidence

Hyderabad: Wear a double mask; carry your sanitisers while going out. Besides, strictly observe the Covid norms. Even when one developed corona positive symptoms, don't be panic, "It can be defeated with strong resolve and courage without losing our confidence," says 12-year-old Trishul Shiga, studying in fifth class in Delhi Public School.



According to Shankar, his father who is a journalist he accompanied his mother to a fruit market. This was followed by her mother developed fever, cold and cough after two days. Suspecting something went amiss the entire family had isolated themselves in separate rooms within their house. Besides, immediately went for a Covid test, in which, Trishul's mother was found positive.

Then, "She went in isolation and followed the doctors' advice following medication and proper diety. When, all of us had gone for testing for second time, then, Trishul was tested postive and his mother was found negative," Shanker said.

Giving details about how he had coped all through Trishul said that my father contacted a known paediatrician who prescribed a course of medicines. When it comes to the food, he was given leafy vegetables, eggs, dry fruits, milk etc for improving his immunity.

However, the real test, Trishul said that the first two or three days it was dull and boring. But, he put all that behind playing video games, and reading his fifth class books and made himself busy. "It increase my confidence by being doing routine things and equally relaxing." However, what comes extra was that he had followed was that for the first three to four days, his father taught him how to do the breathing exercises from a distance, and yoga and physical exercises. Then, he picked up the same on his own and practising breathing exercises and yoga daily, which boosted his morale.

Against the backdrop of new reports of school-going children developing corona positive symptoms, Trishul wanted to share his experience with young people of his age. Explaining his experience, he said that the first thing is not to get panic and listen to the parents in following the doctors' advice. Secondly, to reaming dull and be active all day. Equally, don't neglect doing exercises and taking food on time. Take time out to play and relax while in isolation. This would help even school going children to beat the Covid with confidence says Trishul.